We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Fairfax, VA lovers! Camden Monument Place now offers newly remodeled apartments with dark modern cabinetry, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, rainfall shower heads, USB outlets and more. Today, our pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments include kitchens with islands and breakfast bars, balconies, spacious walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood-style floors, large soaking tubs, full size-washers and dryers, garage parking and more. Camden Monument Place offers amenities designed to create more free time for our residents - 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with WiFi and sundeck, outdoor social space with grilling stations and many fun-filled resident events year round. Camden Monument Place sits near Fairfax and D.C.'s culture and cuisine ...