Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Live in the middle of the action at Camden Fairfax Corner, just steps away from the upscale Fairfax Corner Shopping Center. We offer pet-friendly studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes upgraded with stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, garage parking and multiple pet stations on-site. Our residents enjoy staying in as much as going out with access to the 24-hour fitness center, two resort-style pools with WiFi and sundeck, outdoor social spaces with grilling stations and more. Located in Fairfax, VA, Camden Fairfax Corner allows residents to take advantage of the neighborhood's most popular dining, shopping and entertainment locations with Fair Oaks Regional Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center and more. Your new ...