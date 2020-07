Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments game room green community lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Fair Lakes offers a variety of homes to suit your needs with one, two and three bedroom apartment homes inside non-smoking Manor buildings with interior hallways, townhome layouts and apartments with lofts. Our apartment homes include beautiful upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, updated cabinets with decorative glass doors, gas and electric ranges, hardwood-style flooring and more. Residents also enjoy a fitness studio with cardio equipment and free weights, resort-style pool with sun deck, theater room and easy access to miles of pet-friendly walking trails. Our location puts you in the center of Fairfax's most popular areas with our free Metro Shuttle to Vienna Metro Station and easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, George Mason University. We are also minutes ...