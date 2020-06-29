All apartments in Fairfax
Fairfax, VA
9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

9491 Fairfax Boulevard · No Longer Available
Fairfax
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Apartments with Parking
Location

9491 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Features large living room with crown molding and spacious master bedroom. New carpet/fresh paint throughout. Recently renovated full bath. Updated appliances in kitchen with gas cooking. Private deck overlooks courtyard. Convenient to Metro. Rent includes all utilities! (except Internet/TV) Pets Case by Case - breed/weight restrictions for dogs (condo bylaws.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

