9491 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Features large living room with crown molding and spacious master bedroom. New carpet/fresh paint throughout. Recently renovated full bath. Updated appliances in kitchen with gas cooking. Private deck overlooks courtyard. Convenient to Metro. Rent includes all utilities! (except Internet/TV) Pets Case by Case - breed/weight restrictions for dogs (condo bylaws.)