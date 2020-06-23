Rent Calculator
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM
9450 SILVER KING COURT
9450 Silver King Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
9450 Silver King Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031
Amenities
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
One Year Old Condo in first floor, almost new. One bed one bath with one underground garage parking. Storage bin too. Immediate move in. Elevator, common areas, close to Vienna Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have any available units?
9450 SILVER KING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 9450 SILVER KING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9450 SILVER KING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 SILVER KING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9450 SILVER KING COURT offers parking.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have a pool?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have accessible units?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9450 SILVER KING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9450 SILVER KING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
