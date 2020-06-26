Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE
4321 Excelsior Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fairfax
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Apartments with Parking
Location
4321 Excelsior Place, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2200+ finished sq ft living space. 1 CAR GARAGE! Exquisite living in Desirable Fairfax City location, walk to George Mason University, close to bus, shops, and park. Lots of parking and privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have any available units?
4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 EXCELSIOR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
