Fairfax, VA
4007 CHESTNUT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4007 CHESTNUT STREET
4007 Chestnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4007 Chestnut Street, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated property in the heart of Fairfax City. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Fresh paint. Walking distance to Shopping centers. Ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
4007 CHESTNUT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 4007 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4007 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 CHESTNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
