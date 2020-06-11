All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:27 AM

3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE

3874 Lyndhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3874 Lyndhurst Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Totally Remodeled*Huge 1 BR/1FB Condo on 2nd Level, back to Trees/Common Area - total privacy*New Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor*New Carpet-LR & Bedroom*New Paint*New Replacement Windows*Large Bedroom (15x13) with Large Closet - 11 x 1 x 8 & Ceiling Fan & Light*Newly Remodeled Bathroom*Sep Dining Room w/Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor*Balcony (9x6) overlooks common grassy area/Trees - very private*Extra Storage Space (3x5x8)*Very Clean Coin Laundry Room in the same building*Lots of Visitor Parkings (marked OPEN) & 1 Assigned*Rent Includes-Water, Sewer, Gas, Heat*Only 4 miles to Vienna Metro*Close to Pickett Shopping Ctr, Trader Joe, Shoppers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have any available units?
3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

