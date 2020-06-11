3874 LYNDHURST DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Totally Remodeled*Huge 1 BR/1FB Condo on 2nd Level, back to Trees/Common Area - total privacy*New Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor*New Carpet-LR & Bedroom*New Paint*New Replacement Windows*Large Bedroom (15x13) with Large Closet - 11 x 1 x 8 & Ceiling Fan & Light*Newly Remodeled Bathroom*Sep Dining Room w/Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor*Balcony (9x6) overlooks common grassy area/Trees - very private*Extra Storage Space (3x5x8)*Very Clean Coin Laundry Room in the same building*Lots of Visitor Parkings (marked OPEN) & 1 Assigned*Rent Includes-Water, Sewer, Gas, Heat*Only 4 miles to Vienna Metro*Close to Pickett Shopping Ctr, Trader Joe, Shoppers*