All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3823 HILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3823 HILL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3823 HILL STREET

3823 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3823 Hill Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming single family home with large fenced backyard and private driveway, in sought after Fairfax location with FX county schools. Features hardwood floors, and updated appliances. Available for rent immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 HILL STREET have any available units?
3823 HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 3823 HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3823 HILL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 HILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3823 HILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3823 HILL STREET offer parking?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3823 HILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 HILL STREET have a pool?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3823 HILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 HILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 HILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 HILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia