Charming single family home with large fenced backyard and private driveway, in sought after Fairfax location with FX county schools. Features hardwood floors, and updated appliances. Available for rent immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3823 HILL STREET have any available units?
3823 HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 3823 HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3823 HILL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.