3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

One of a Kind Historic Fairfax City Craftsman Style Home. Volume ceilings over 9ft in Main Level Great Room. Original Wood Flooring and Wood Burning Fireplace. Unique Back Staircase Leading from Back Friend's Entry. Walk to Downtown Fairfax City. Wonderful Trophy Home. Gated Circular Driveway. Private Secluded Stone Patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
