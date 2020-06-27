All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

3738 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

One of a Kind Historic Fairfax City Craftsman Style Home. Volume ceilings over 9ft in Main Level Great Room. Original Wood Flooring and Wood Burning Fireplace. Unique Back Staircase Leading from Back Friend's Entry. Walk to Downtown Fairfax City. Wonderful Trophy Home. Gated Circular Driveway. Private Secluded Stone Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
