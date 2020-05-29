Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD
3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD
3619 Jermantown Road
Location
3619 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2-Bedrooms, 1-Full Bath, Living, Dining, Fireplace, Excellent Condition Single Family Sitting on a Large Lot Located at Convenient Location. Available from 04/01/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have any available units?
3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
