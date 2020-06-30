5 bedrooms, 3 bath, sunroom, fully finished walkout basement with a nice fireplace and wet bar, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level for bonus room and storage area. Very nice backyard in the heart of Fairfax city.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3532 QUEEN ANNE DRIVE have any available units?
3532 QUEEN ANNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 3532 QUEEN ANNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3532 QUEEN ANNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.