Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3504 PERRY STREET
3504 Perry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3504 Perry Street, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Landlord Put in new Kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, living room, dining room and family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have any available units?
3504 PERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 3504 PERRY STREET have?
Some of 3504 PERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 3504 PERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3504 PERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 PERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3504 PERRY STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET offer parking?
No, 3504 PERRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 PERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 3504 PERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3504 PERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 PERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 PERRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 PERRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
