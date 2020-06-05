All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE

3424 Brookwood Drive · (703) 385-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.5 bath home features main level hardwood floors, interior brick decorative walls, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and vaulted ceiling, MBR suite with updated master bath, jetted soaking tub and spacious frameless shower, recreation room, family room, 2 fireplaces, study/office, utility & laundry rooms, storage room, stone patio, fenced rear, shed and more. Close to Historic Fairfax City, schools, shopping, entertainment major access routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity