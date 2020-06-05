3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.5 bath home features main level hardwood floors, interior brick decorative walls, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and vaulted ceiling, MBR suite with updated master bath, jetted soaking tub and spacious frameless shower, recreation room, family room, 2 fireplaces, study/office, utility & laundry rooms, storage room, stone patio, fenced rear, shed and more. Close to Historic Fairfax City, schools, shopping, entertainment major access routes.