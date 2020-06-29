Rent Calculator
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM
1 of 42
10665 MAIN STREET
10665 Main Street
No Longer Available
Location
10665 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Superb City of Fairfax location - close to 66 and within a mile of center of Fairfax. Luxurious living 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Owner pays utilities. Landlord covers HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have any available units?
10665 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 10665 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 10665 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 10665 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10665 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10665 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 10665 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10665 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 10665 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 10665 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10665 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10665 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
