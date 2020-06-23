All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE

10629 Yorktown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10629 Yorktown Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 level end unit brick townhouse. Previous model unit with upstairs loft with bedroom and full bath. 3 bedrooms 3 full baths 2 half baths. Front patio area. Within 1 mile of downtown City of Fairfax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have any available units?
10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10629 YORKTOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
