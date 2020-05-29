All apartments in Fairfax
10231 SHILOH STREET
10231 SHILOH STREET

10231 Shiloh Street · No Longer Available
Location

10231 Shiloh Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 5BR 3BA rambler in sought after Mosby Woods. Wonderful home with updates throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen w/corian counters, SS appliances, HW flooring, recessed lighting & lots of cabinet space! Large sunroom addition & screened porch. Fin bsmt boasts 2 large BR's, full bath, must-see laundry room & large family room w/wood burning FP & walkout to private patio. Updated baths! Huge fenced rear yard. Lots of parking. Near Fairfax City - shopping and restaurants. Easy bus ride to metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

