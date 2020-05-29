10231 SHILOH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 5BR 3BA rambler in sought after Mosby Woods. Wonderful home with updates throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen w/corian counters, SS appliances, HW flooring, recessed lighting & lots of cabinet space! Large sunroom addition & screened porch. Fin bsmt boasts 2 large BR's, full bath, must-see laundry room & large family room w/wood burning FP & walkout to private patio. Updated baths! Huge fenced rear yard. Lots of parking. Near Fairfax City - shopping and restaurants. Easy bus ride to metro.