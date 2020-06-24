Rent Calculator
Fairfax, VA
/
10200 WRENS CT.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
10200 WRENS CT.
10200 Wrens Court
No Longer Available
Location
10200 Wrens Court, Fairfax, VA 22032
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 person to rent 1 BR and 1 Bath 1 Living Room, Share Deluxe Kitchen and 1 Parking Space. No Pets and No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have any available units?
10200 WRENS CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 10200 WRENS CT. have?
Some of 10200 WRENS CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10200 WRENS CT. currently offering any rent specials?
10200 WRENS CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 WRENS CT. pet-friendly?
No, 10200 WRENS CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. offer parking?
Yes, 10200 WRENS CT. offers parking.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 WRENS CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have a pool?
No, 10200 WRENS CT. does not have a pool.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have accessible units?
No, 10200 WRENS CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10200 WRENS CT. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 WRENS CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 WRENS CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
