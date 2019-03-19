All apartments in Fairfax Station
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6816 BRIMSTONE LN

6816 Brimstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6816 Brimstone Lane, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant Colonial home w/5 BR & distinctive wraparound porch*Private/peaceful/idyllic.84 acre setting surrounded by trees*Pvt den on ML w/adj full bath*Refinished hardwoods in LR/DR/entry*Remodeled gourmet kit w/bkfst area/bay window*Great FR off kit w/cath ceilings*Big MBR suite w/lux remodeled pvt bath*Daylight LL w/5th BR/4th full bath/2nd kitchen area*Large deck*Sprinkler system*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have any available units?
6816 BRIMSTONE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have?
Some of 6816 BRIMSTONE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 BRIMSTONE LN currently offering any rent specials?
6816 BRIMSTONE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 BRIMSTONE LN pet-friendly?
No, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN offer parking?
Yes, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN does offer parking.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have a pool?
No, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN does not have a pool.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have accessible units?
No, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6816 BRIMSTONE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
