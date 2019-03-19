Elegant Colonial home w/5 BR & distinctive wraparound porch*Private/peaceful/idyllic.84 acre setting surrounded by trees*Pvt den on ML w/adj full bath*Refinished hardwoods in LR/DR/entry*Remodeled gourmet kit w/bkfst area/bay window*Great FR off kit w/cath ceilings*Big MBR suite w/lux remodeled pvt bath*Daylight LL w/5th BR/4th full bath/2nd kitchen area*Large deck*Sprinkler system*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have any available units?
6816 BRIMSTONE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 6816 BRIMSTONE LN have?
Some of 6816 BRIMSTONE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 BRIMSTONE LN currently offering any rent specials?
6816 BRIMSTONE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.