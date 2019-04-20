5518 Cheshire Meadows Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e64a111023 ----

Well Kept TH w/Fenced Rear/Patio Backing to Trees Convenient to the VRE/GMU/FFAX County Parkway/Shops/Dining*Spacious Master Bed*Upper Level Sitting Room w/Skylight*Laminate Flooring in the Living Room/Dining Room Space with Wood Fireplace*Eat In Kitchen*Basement Offers to Finished Rooms and Full Bath*Community Pool/Tot Lot/Basketball/Tennis*Two Assigned Spots