All apartments in Fairfax Station
Find more places like 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
5518 Cheshire Meadows Way
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

5518 Cheshire Meadows Way

5518 Cheshire Meadows Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax Station
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5518 Cheshire Meadows Way, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e64a111023 ----
Well Kept TH w/Fenced Rear/Patio Backing to Trees Convenient to the VRE/GMU/FFAX County Parkway/Shops/Dining*Spacious Master Bed*Upper Level Sitting Room w/Skylight*Laminate Flooring in the Living Room/Dining Room Space with Wood Fireplace*Eat In Kitchen*Basement Offers to Finished Rooms and Full Bath*Community Pool/Tot Lot/Basketball/Tennis*Two Assigned Spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have any available units?
5518 Cheshire Meadows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have?
Some of 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Cheshire Meadows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way offer parking?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way does not offer parking.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have a pool?
Yes, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way has a pool.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have accessible units?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Cheshire Meadows Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfax Station Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABurke Centre, VAKings Park West, VABurke, VABuckhall, VAFair Lakes, VAFair Oaks, VA
Mantua, VAChantilly, VAGreenbriar, VAKings Park, VAOakton, VAWest Springfield, VANewington Forest, VAManassas Park, VAMerrifield, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodburn, VACounty Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University