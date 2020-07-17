8513 ENGLESIDE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

New construction! Kitchen been installed now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station or Huntington Metro Station, within 30 minutes to the Pentagon/ DC area. Short drive to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne shopping center, hospitals, cultural centers, historic George Washington's Mount Vernon 3 miles away, close Huntley Meadows Park, Potomac River and its running, biking/ walking trails. 10 miles to Woodbridge/ Potomac Mills shopping center* About 22 miles to Quantico Marine Corpsapply online at: https://apply.link/2NNgevX