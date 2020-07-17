All apartments in Fairfax County
8513 ENGLESIDE STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

8513 ENGLESIDE STREET

8513 Engleside Street · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction! Kitchen been installed now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station or Huntington Metro Station, within 30 minutes to the Pentagon/ DC area. Short drive to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne shopping center, hospitals, cultural centers, historic George Washington's Mount Vernon 3 miles away, close Huntley Meadows Park, Potomac River and its running, biking/ walking trails. 10 miles to Woodbridge/ Potomac Mills shopping center* About 22 miles to Quantico Marine Corpsapply online at: https://apply.link/2NNgevX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have any available units?
8513 ENGLESIDE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have?
Some of 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8513 ENGLESIDE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET offer parking?
No, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have a pool?
No, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
