8513 ENGLESIDE STREET

Amenities
New construction! Kitchen been installed now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station or Huntington Metro Station, within 30 minutes to the Pentagon/ DC area. Short drive to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne shopping center, hospitals, cultural centers, historic George Washington's Mount Vernon 3 miles away, close Huntley Meadows Park, Potomac River and its running, biking/ walking trails. 10 miles to Woodbridge/ Potomac Mills shopping center* About 22 miles to Quantico Marine Corpsapply online at: https://apply.link/2NNgevX