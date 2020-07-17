All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

8407 DEL NORTE COURT

8407 Del Norte Court · (703) 535-3610
Location

8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 84 · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more. Contemporary ceramic flooring on main level leading into the gorgeous new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Breakfast/dining nook leads out onto a peaceful, secluded patio. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with new carpeting. Two included parking spaces (one is covered) and a storage unit. Wonderful community with an outdoor pool, super convenient to Ft Belvoir and DC. Close to Old Town, the Wegmans/Hilltop Village Center and tons of shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have any available units?
8407 DEL NORTE COURT has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have?
Some of 8407 DEL NORTE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 DEL NORTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8407 DEL NORTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 DEL NORTE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT offers parking.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT has a pool.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 DEL NORTE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8407 DEL NORTE COURT has units with air conditioning.
