8407 DEL NORTE COURT

RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more. Contemporary ceramic flooring on main level leading into the gorgeous new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Breakfast/dining nook leads out onto a peaceful, secluded patio. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with new carpeting. Two included parking spaces (one is covered) and a storage unit. Wonderful community with an outdoor pool, super convenient to Ft Belvoir and DC. Close to Old Town, the Wegmans/Hilltop Village Center and tons of shopping and restaurants!