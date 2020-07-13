All apartments in Fairfax County
8138 Keeler St.

8138 Keeler Street · No Longer Available
Location

8138 Keeler Street, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single home - Property Id: 253621

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253621
Property Id 253621

(RLNE5672884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8138 Keeler St. have any available units?
8138 Keeler St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 8138 Keeler St. have?
Some of 8138 Keeler St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8138 Keeler St. currently offering any rent specials?
8138 Keeler St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8138 Keeler St. pet-friendly?
No, 8138 Keeler St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8138 Keeler St. offer parking?
No, 8138 Keeler St. does not offer parking.
Does 8138 Keeler St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8138 Keeler St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8138 Keeler St. have a pool?
No, 8138 Keeler St. does not have a pool.
Does 8138 Keeler St. have accessible units?
No, 8138 Keeler St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8138 Keeler St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8138 Keeler St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8138 Keeler St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8138 Keeler St. does not have units with air conditioning.
