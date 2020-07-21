All apartments in Fairfax County
Fairfax County, VA
6830 CLIFTON ROAD
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

6830 CLIFTON ROAD

6830 Clifton Road · No Longer Available
Location

6830 Clifton Road, Fairfax County, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
sauna
GRAND CUSTOM BUILT, GATED ENTRY TO PRIVATE 5-ACRE LUXURY ESTATE WITH POND, 10,000 SQFT MAJESTIC HOME, 2-STORY MARBLE FOYER, GOURMET KITCHEN, WET BARS, ELEVATOR, SAUNA, DANCE FLOOR, INSIDE HOT TUB AND JACUZZI. 15 minutes to George Mason University, 30 miles from White House, mins from historic town of Clifton. Convenient locations, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Text William Wu to schedule for open house. Don't miss the opportunity to tour this gorgeous custom built luxury estate home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have any available units?
6830 CLIFTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have?
Some of 6830 CLIFTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 CLIFTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6830 CLIFTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 CLIFTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6830 CLIFTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6830 CLIFTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
