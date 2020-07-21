6830 CLIFTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub sauna

GRAND CUSTOM BUILT, GATED ENTRY TO PRIVATE 5-ACRE LUXURY ESTATE WITH POND, 10,000 SQFT MAJESTIC HOME, 2-STORY MARBLE FOYER, GOURMET KITCHEN, WET BARS, ELEVATOR, SAUNA, DANCE FLOOR, INSIDE HOT TUB AND JACUZZI. 15 minutes to George Mason University, 30 miles from White House, mins from historic town of Clifton. Convenient locations, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Text William Wu to schedule for open house. Don't miss the opportunity to tour this gorgeous custom built luxury estate home.