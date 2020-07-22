Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
6508 BOULEVARD VIEW
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6508 BOULEVARD VIEW
6508 Boulevard View
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6508 Boulevard View, Fairfax County, VA 22307
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific first floor unit with ample parking. 4 blocks to shopping. Close to the bike trail, GW parkway, Old Town Alexandria, and the Beltway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have any available units?
6508 BOULEVARD VIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
What amenities does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have?
Some of 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
6508 BOULEVARD VIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW offer parking?
Yes, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW offers parking.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have a pool?
No, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW does not have a pool.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have accessible units?
No, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 BOULEVARD VIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln
Falls Church, VA 22041
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Similar Pages
Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Glenmont, MD
Lowes Island, VA
North Kensington, MD
Broadlands, VA
Cascades, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MD
Neabsco, VA
Montclair, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Potomac, MD
Dranesville, VA
Great Falls, VA
Sterling, VA
Sugarland Run, VA
McNair, VA
Brambleton, VA
Belmont, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University