House for rent in prime location in Fairfax! Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Route 50, Route 29, and Route 66. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a large basement, a spacious sunroom, 2 kitchens, and a large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4506 VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
4506 VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
Is 4506 VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4506 VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.