4503 Squiredale Square, Fairfax County, VA 22309 Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
microwave
refrigerator
1st Floor Apartment, Renovated Recently. Combination Kitchen/Dining all white kitchen, updated bathrom. Washer, Dryer in unit. Windows only 1 year old. Private Parking space plus able guest parking. Available Aug 1st 2019. A MUST SEE !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE have any available units?
4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE have?
Some of 4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
4503 SQUIREDALE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.