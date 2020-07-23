All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

4500 Fidelity Ct

4500 Fidelity Court · (202) 217-4807
Location

4500 Fidelity Court, Fairfax County, VA 22003

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4500 Fidelity Ct · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Level 5 bed, 4 bath Home with Finished Basement - Renter’s Warehouse proudly presents this welcoming 5 bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms and one-car garage. This home is on a friendly neighborhood cul de sac and has an open layout with sliding glass doors from the living room that lead to a spacious and beautiful fenced-in backyard with a sizable deck perfect for entertaining. Four bedrooms on the upper level, one being the master bedroom which boasts a large walk-in closet. The finished basement showcases one bedroom, one full bath, a large entertainment area, and a storage room. Two blocks from NOVA Annandale and minutes from I-495: A commuter’s dream! $60 application per adult, $99 administration move-in fee, $175 HOA move-in fee. Please call our office at (571) 489-8134 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have any available units?
4500 Fidelity Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4500 Fidelity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Fidelity Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Fidelity Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Fidelity Ct offers parking.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have a pool?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have accessible units?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Fidelity Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Fidelity Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
