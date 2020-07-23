4500 Fidelity Ct

Amenities

Cozy 2 Level 5 bed, 4 bath Home with Finished Basement - Renter’s Warehouse proudly presents this welcoming 5 bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms and one-car garage. This home is on a friendly neighborhood cul de sac and has an open layout with sliding glass doors from the living room that lead to a spacious and beautiful fenced-in backyard with a sizable deck perfect for entertaining. Four bedrooms on the upper level, one being the master bedroom which boasts a large walk-in closet. The finished basement showcases one bedroom, one full bath, a large entertainment area, and a storage room. Two blocks from NOVA Annandale and minutes from I-495: A commuter’s dream! $60 application per adult, $99 administration move-in fee, $175 HOA move-in fee. Please call our office at (571) 489-8134 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



