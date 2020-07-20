Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairfax County
Fairfax County, VA
4300 BUCKMAN ROAD
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4300 BUCKMAN ROAD
4300 Buckman Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4300 Buckman Road, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have any available units?
4300 BUCKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
Is 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4300 BUCKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
