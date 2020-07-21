All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 2105 FERGUSON PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
2105 FERGUSON PL
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

2105 FERGUSON PL

2105 Ferguson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2105 Ferguson Place, Fairfax County, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Public:Vacant and ready, 2 level townhouse with large fenced in back yard, walk to community pool and shopping, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1/2, wood floors on two levels, granite counter tops, ready for moving. park on 2105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have any available units?
2105 FERGUSON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 2105 FERGUSON PL have?
Some of 2105 FERGUSON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 FERGUSON PL currently offering any rent specials?
2105 FERGUSON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 FERGUSON PL pet-friendly?
No, 2105 FERGUSON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL offer parking?
Yes, 2105 FERGUSON PL offers parking.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 FERGUSON PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have a pool?
Yes, 2105 FERGUSON PL has a pool.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have accessible units?
No, 2105 FERGUSON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 FERGUSON PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 FERGUSON PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr
Woodburn, VA 22031
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University