Public:Vacant and ready, 2 level townhouse with large fenced in back yard, walk to community pool and shopping, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1/2, wood floors on two levels, granite counter tops, ready for moving. park on 2105
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 FERGUSON PL have any available units?
2105 FERGUSON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 2105 FERGUSON PL have?
Some of 2105 FERGUSON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 FERGUSON PL currently offering any rent specials?
2105 FERGUSON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.