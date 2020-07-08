15268 Eagle Tavern Way

Amenities

24 Month Lease Only-Beautifully Maintained Colonial For Rent. Over 3400 sqf on 3 Levels. 4BR 3.5Baths w/Updates Throughout. Main Lvl Wood Flooring, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Steel Appliances. Huge Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Luxurious Master Bath w/Sep Tub/Shower. Updated Bathrooms w/Granite. Lower Lvl Wet Bar & Rec Room. Family Room Off Kitchen Walks Out to Custom Deck. Huge Private Lot w/Mature Trees



* Sorry No Pets

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



