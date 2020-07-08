All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

15268 Eagle Tavern Way

15268 Eagle Tavern Way · No Longer Available
Location

15268 Eagle Tavern Way, Fairfax County, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0c33d70e5 ----
24 Month Lease Only-Beautifully Maintained Colonial For Rent. Over 3400 sqf on 3 Levels. 4BR 3.5Baths w/Updates Throughout. Main Lvl Wood Flooring, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Steel Appliances. Huge Master Suite w/Sitting Room & Luxurious Master Bath w/Sep Tub/Shower. Updated Bathrooms w/Granite. Lower Lvl Wet Bar & Rec Room. Family Room Off Kitchen Walks Out to Custom Deck. Huge Private Lot w/Mature Trees

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Sorry No Pets
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Marc Haakonson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have any available units?
15268 Eagle Tavern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have?
Some of 15268 Eagle Tavern Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15268 Eagle Tavern Way currently offering any rent specials?
15268 Eagle Tavern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15268 Eagle Tavern Way pet-friendly?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way offer parking?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not offer parking.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have a pool?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not have a pool.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have accessible units?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15268 Eagle Tavern Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15268 Eagle Tavern Way does not have units with air conditioning.
