Fairfax County, VA
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD

1413 Belle View Boulevard · (703) 913-3017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1413 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C2 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Ideal location in the Belle View Community. Light Filled living Room & Dining Room. Close to outdoor pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, walking paths and rec center. Belle View Shopping Center with Restaurants, groceries, banks and cleaners just around the corner. New carpet will be installed in the bedrooms! GW Parkway, River, Metro, I-495. 1.5 Miles from Old Town. Pets case-by-case. ***When entering the home please follow all CDC Covid 19 guidelines. Remove shoes place them outside, Masks and Gloves are required. Please take disposable gloves with you upon exiting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
