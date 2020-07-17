1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court microwave

Ideal location in the Belle View Community. Light Filled living Room & Dining Room. Close to outdoor pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, walking paths and rec center. Belle View Shopping Center with Restaurants, groceries, banks and cleaners just around the corner. New carpet will be installed in the bedrooms! GW Parkway, River, Metro, I-495. 1.5 Miles from Old Town. Pets case-by-case. ***When entering the home please follow all CDC Covid 19 guidelines. Remove shoes place them outside, Masks and Gloves are required. Please take disposable gloves with you upon exiting.