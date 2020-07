Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED CONTEMPORARY IN SOUGHT AFTER WOODED COMMUNITY WITH LARGE LOTS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. WALL TO WALL CARPETING ON UPPER LEVEL. SPACIOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE. 2 DECKS OFF DINING ROOM AND AND FAMILY ROOM. HUGE LOWER LEVEL WITH REC ROOM, GAME AREA, OFFICE , FULL BATH AND BAR ROOM WITH STORAGE WINE RACK. OWNER RESERVES 2 LOWER ROOMS FOR PERSONAL STORAGE. PHOTOS SHOW HOME FURNISHED. IT IS NOW VACANT.