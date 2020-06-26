All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4618 BATTENBURG LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4618 BATTENBURG LANE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4618 BATTENBURG LANE

4618 Battenburg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4618 Battenburg Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open and Bright 2-Level Condo Townhouse in Fair Oaks area. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Huge Master Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fan. Private Bath with dual sinks and separate shower and 2 closets. Spacious Bedrooms and Hallway Bath. Balcony off a Bedroom. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level. Connects directly to spacious Garage and Driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have any available units?
4618 BATTENBURG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have?
Some of 4618 BATTENBURG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 BATTENBURG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4618 BATTENBURG LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 BATTENBURG LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE offers parking.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have a pool?
No, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have accessible units?
No, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 BATTENBURG LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia