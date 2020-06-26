Open and Bright 2-Level Condo Townhouse in Fair Oaks area. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Huge Master Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fan. Private Bath with dual sinks and separate shower and 2 closets. Spacious Bedrooms and Hallway Bath. Balcony off a Bedroom. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level. Connects directly to spacious Garage and Driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have any available units?
4618 BATTENBURG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4618 BATTENBURG LANE have?
Some of 4618 BATTENBURG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 BATTENBURG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4618 BATTENBURG LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.