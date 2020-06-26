4618 BATTENBURG LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open and Bright 2-Level Condo Townhouse in Fair Oaks area. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Huge Master Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fan. Private Bath with dual sinks and separate shower and 2 closets. Spacious Bedrooms and Hallway Bath. Balcony off a Bedroom. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level. Connects directly to spacious Garage and Driveway.