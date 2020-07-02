All apartments in Fair Oaks
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2

4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Monthly Rent$1,595 -to $2,888

Community Amenities:

Business Center
We Love Pets!*
Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool
24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Clubroom with Billiards

WiFi Access
Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables
Jogging Trails
Childrens Resource Center
Garage Parking with Direct Access*

Home Amenities:

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars
Formal Dining Rooms
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Gas Fireplaces*
Personal Patios or Balconies*
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove and Oven*
Refrigerator with Icemaker*
Arched Entryways
Ceramic Tiled Entryways*
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have any available units?
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have?
Some of 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct Unit: A2 does not have units with air conditioning.

