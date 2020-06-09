All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE

4415 Weatherington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Weatherington Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Unit in Fairfax! Gated community. Lovely unit with 9' ceilings. Living room with gas fireplace and easy access to private balcony. Gourmet kitchen with ceramic tiling, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces (#203 & #204) plus 1 guest pass, Clubhouse with outdoor pool, minutes to Costco, Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Whole Foods Market, Fair Oaks Mall. Available April 1st. Video Tour Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYRI9hHjpeI**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have any available units?
4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have?
Some of 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE offers parking.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE has a pool.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

