4415 WEATHERINGTON LANE

Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Unit in Fairfax! Gated community. Lovely unit with 9' ceilings. Living room with gas fireplace and easy access to private balcony. Gourmet kitchen with ceramic tiling, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces (#203 & #204) plus 1 guest pass, Clubhouse with outdoor pool, minutes to Costco, Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Whole Foods Market, Fair Oaks Mall. Available April 1st. Video Tour Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYRI9hHjpeI**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**