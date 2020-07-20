4369 THOMAS BRIGADE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious TH in Cedar Lakes. Gorgeous main level living room features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and bay window. Open floorpan... HUGE kit w/granite and loads of counter and cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room opens to deck. Separate dining room with pendant lighting. Expansive Master Bedroom w/ walk-in-closet. Luxury Master bath withsoaking tub and dual vanities. 2 additional BR's share 2nd nicely appointed BA. 2 car garage enters into entry level rec room and half bath...Close to commuter routes, shopping, dining,..close to it all!