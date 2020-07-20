All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4369 THOMAS BRIGADE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

4369 THOMAS BRIGADE

4369 Thomas Brigade Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4369 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious TH in Cedar Lakes. Gorgeous main level living room features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and bay window. Open floorpan... HUGE kit w/granite and loads of counter and cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room opens to deck. Separate dining room with pendant lighting. Expansive Master Bedroom w/ walk-in-closet. Luxury Master bath withsoaking tub and dual vanities. 2 additional BR's share 2nd nicely appointed BA. 2 car garage enters into entry level rec room and half bath...Close to commuter routes, shopping, dining,..close to it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have any available units?
4369 THOMAS BRIGADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have?
Some of 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE currently offering any rent specials?
4369 THOMAS BRIGADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE pet-friendly?
No, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE offer parking?
Yes, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE offers parking.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have a pool?
No, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE does not have a pool.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have accessible units?
No, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4369 THOMAS BRIGADE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFair Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia