Fair Oaks
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 43
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250
4250 Fox Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fair Oaks
Location
4250 Fox Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant will get one extra parking sticker for Permit Only. Cost of first replacement permit in the calender year is $20.00 and $ 100. for each additional permit. In essence 3 parking places.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have any available units?
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fair Oaks, VA
.
What amenities does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have?
Some of 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 currently offering any rent specials?
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 pet-friendly?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks
.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offer parking?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offers parking.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have a pool?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have a pool.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have accessible units?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have units with air conditioning.
