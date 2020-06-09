All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:35 AM

4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250

4250 Fox Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4250 Fox Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant will get one extra parking sticker for Permit Only. Cost of first replacement permit in the calender year is $20.00 and $ 100. for each additional permit. In essence 3 parking places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have any available units?
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have?
Some of 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 currently offering any rent specials?
4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 pet-friendly?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offer parking?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offers parking.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have a pool?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have a pool.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have accessible units?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4250 S FOX LAKE DR #4250 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFair Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia