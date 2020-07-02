4225 MOZART BRIGADE LANE

2 beds 1 bath condo located in Cedar Lakes. Currently tenant occupied until 3/27/19. Easy access to I66, 50, 29, Fair Oaks Mall, FFX Corner, FFX Town Center, Costco, Wegmans & Whole Foods. Second floor Unit #21
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
