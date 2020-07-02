4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13

Amenities
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Master Bath - separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanity. 1 assigned parking spot #57. Community pool, play area, fitness center. Near shopping, dining, Rt 50, Rt 66, Rt 29, 10-15 minute drive or bus ride to Vienna Metro.