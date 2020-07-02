All apartments in Fair Oaks
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13

4215 Mozart Brigade Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Master Bath - separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanity. 1 assigned parking spot #57. Community pool, play area, fitness center. Near shopping, dining, Rt 50, Rt 66, Rt 29, 10-15 minute drive or bus ride to Vienna Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have any available units?
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have?
Some of 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 currently offering any rent specials?
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 pet-friendly?
No, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 offer parking?
Yes, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 offers parking.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have a pool?
Yes, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 has a pool.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have accessible units?
No, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13 does not have units with air conditioning.
