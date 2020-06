Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Town-home in Fair Lakes. This beautiful end unit town home has many features including public transportation to the Vienna Metro. Located near I66 and Fairfax County Parkway. The inside is a must see. This beauty has built-in book cases, vaulted ceilings, finished rec-room, upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, lots of closet space, etc.