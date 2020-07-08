Fabulous Open Floor Plan in luxury Penderbrook cross Fair Oaks. Freshly Painted, New Carpet Throughout, New Granite Counter Tops, Backs to Trees and Common Area. Penderbrook offers Golf, Swim, Tennis, Full Gym, Commuter Bus, Oakton HS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have any available units?
3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have?
Some of 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.