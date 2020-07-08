All apartments in Fair Oaks
3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT

3910 Kathryn Jean Court · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Kathryn Jean Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Fabulous Open Floor Plan in luxury Penderbrook cross Fair Oaks. Freshly Painted, New Carpet Throughout, New Granite Counter Tops, Backs to Trees and Common Area. Penderbrook offers Golf, Swim, Tennis, Full Gym, Commuter Bus, Oakton HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have any available units?
3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have?
Some of 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT offer parking?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT has a pool.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 KATHRYN JEAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
