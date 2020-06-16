Rent Calculator
3900 GREEN LOOK COURT
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:06 PM
3900 GREEN LOOK COURT
3900 Green Look Court
No Longer Available
Location
3900 Green Look Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This townhouse locates at the heart of fairfax, minutes to fairoak shopping mall. nice school district. nearby everything , inova fairoak, golf community. many more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have any available units?
3900 GREEN LOOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fair Oaks, VA
.
What amenities does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have?
Some of 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3900 GREEN LOOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks
.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT offer parking?
No, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have a pool?
No, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 GREEN LOOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
