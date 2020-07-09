All apartments in Fair Oaks
3851 ARISTOTLE COURT

3851 Aristotele Court · No Longer Available
Location

3851 Aristotele Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
playground
pool
lobby
media room
Welcome to the desirable neighborhood of Fairfax Ridge!! This Beautiful condo features one bedroom/one bath, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & wood flooring! Living/dining room combo in an open floor plan! Master bedroom w/bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Don't forget about the elevator in the lobby! Fairfax Ridge is a full-amenity, gated community complete with large walking trails, fitness center, business center, game room, residence lounge, outdoor pool, kids playground, and a theater room. GREAT location!!! Conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Rd and route 50 with easy access to I-66, Route 123, and a short distance from GMU, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax City, and the Vienna Metro station. Don't miss out on this beautiful condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have any available units?
3851 ARISTOTLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have?
Some of 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3851 ARISTOTLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT offer parking?
No, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT has a pool.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3851 ARISTOTLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

