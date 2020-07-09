3851 ARISTOTLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym game room playground pool lobby media room

Welcome to the desirable neighborhood of Fairfax Ridge!! This Beautiful condo features one bedroom/one bath, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & wood flooring! Living/dining room combo in an open floor plan! Master bedroom w/bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Don't forget about the elevator in the lobby! Fairfax Ridge is a full-amenity, gated community complete with large walking trails, fitness center, business center, game room, residence lounge, outdoor pool, kids playground, and a theater room. GREAT location!!! Conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Rd and route 50 with easy access to I-66, Route 123, and a short distance from GMU, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax City, and the Vienna Metro station. Don't miss out on this beautiful condo!