3851 ARISTOTLE COURT

Amenities
Welcome to the desirable neighborhood of Fairfax Ridge!! This Beautiful condo features one bedroom/one bath, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & wood flooring! Living/dining room combo in an open floor plan! Master bedroom w/bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Don't forget about the elevator in the lobby! Fairfax Ridge is a full-amenity, gated community complete with large walking trails, fitness center, business center, game room, residence lounge, outdoor pool, kids playground, and a theater room. GREAT location!!! Conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Rd and route 50 with easy access to I-66, Route 123, and a short distance from GMU, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax City, and the Vienna Metro station. Don't miss out on this beautiful condo!