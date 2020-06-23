All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE

12554 Sweet Leaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12554 Sweet Leaf Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
End unit Townhome nestled in quiet neighborhood, fenced yard. 3bed/3bath, two fireplaces, clean and well maintained home. Over 1650sft in living space. Easy access to Rt50, FFx Cnty pkwy and Rt66. 2 Assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have any available units?
12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have a pool?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia