End unit Townhome nestled in quiet neighborhood, fenced yard. 3bed/3bath, two fireplaces, clean and well maintained home. Over 1650sft in living space. Easy access to Rt50, FFx Cnty pkwy and Rt66. 2 Assigned parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE have any available units?
12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
12554 SWEET LEAF TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.