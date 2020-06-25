One Level Living at it's Best - One Level Living at it's Best. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath first level condominium with Fireplace, Sunroom, walk-in closet. All appliances. Access to Community Pool, Great Location.Trash included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12308 Strong Court have any available units?
12308 Strong Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12308 Strong Court have?
Some of 12308 Strong Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12308 Strong Court currently offering any rent specials?
12308 Strong Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 Strong Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12308 Strong Court is pet friendly.
Does 12308 Strong Court offer parking?
No, 12308 Strong Court does not offer parking.
Does 12308 Strong Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12308 Strong Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 Strong Court have a pool?
Yes, 12308 Strong Court has a pool.
Does 12308 Strong Court have accessible units?
No, 12308 Strong Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 Strong Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12308 Strong Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12308 Strong Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12308 Strong Court does not have units with air conditioning.