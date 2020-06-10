All apartments in Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir

12201 Pender Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Pender Creek Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $100
Apartment Features

- Blinds Included on All Windows
- Coat Closets
- Comtemporary Floorplans
- Continuous Cleaning Ovens
- Designer oak Cabinetry
- Energy Efficient Dishwashers
- Enormous Closets
- Expansive Breakfast Bars
- Frost-Free Refridgerator with Ice Maker
- Garbage Disposals
- Gas Ffireplaces with Mantels Available
- Loft Apts Available, Cable Ready Hookup
- Plush Wall to Wall Carpeting
- Private Patios and Balconies
- Roomate Floor plans with Equal Bedrooms
- Small Pets Welcome
- Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartments
- Sunrooms Available
- Washer/Dryer in all Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have any available units?
12201 Pender Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have?
Some of 12201 Pender Creek Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Pender Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Pender Creek Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Pender Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12201 Pender Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir offer parking?
No, 12201 Pender Creek Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12201 Pender Creek Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have a pool?
No, 12201 Pender Creek Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 12201 Pender Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12201 Pender Creek Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 12201 Pender Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12201 Pender Creek Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
