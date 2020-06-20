All apartments in Fair Oaks
12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:37 PM

12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT

12105 Green Ledge Court · (301) 309-8859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12105 Green Ledge Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo located at Penderbrook (12105 Green Ledge Ct, Fairfax, VA.) in the beauty of a country club setting at a terrific location for Rent : ~Close to Route 50 / 66 /Beltway ;~Minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Wegman's, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, COSTCO, BJs, etc.;~Great Community Amenities: Basketball Courts, Community Center, Golf Club, Recreation Center, Tennis - Courts, Tot Lots / Playground. ~>$ 1,800/mo, with 2 parking spots, and water /trash included. Contact oceanmoon.neo@gmail.com if interested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have any available units?
12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have?
Some of 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT's amenities include parking, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does offer parking.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
