12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT

Amenities
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo located at Penderbrook (12105 Green Ledge Ct, Fairfax, VA.) in the beauty of a country club setting at a terrific location for Rent : ~Close to Route 50 / 66 /Beltway ;~Minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Wegman's, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, COSTCO, BJs, etc.;~Great Community Amenities: Basketball Courts, Community Center, Golf Club, Recreation Center, Tennis - Courts, Tot Lots / Playground. ~>$ 1,800/mo, with 2 parking spots, and water /trash included. Contact oceanmoon.neo@gmail.com if interested