All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11714 ROCKAWAY LANE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

11714 ROCKAWAY LANE

11714 Rockaway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11714 Rockaway Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION!!!! Bright, spacious and private end unit townhouse/condo in a fabulous location. Property features an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, french doors opening into Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and en-suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliance and granite counter tops. French doors opening onto sizable deck overlooking the woods and pond. Close proximity to Wegmans, Costco, I-66, 50, 29, Government Center, Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Property is currently being repainted throughout but it's ready to show. . Professional photos and video tour coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have any available units?
11714 ROCKAWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11714 ROCKAWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE offer parking?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have a pool?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11714 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia