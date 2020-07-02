11714 ROCKAWAY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

GREAT LOCATION!!!! Bright, spacious and private end unit townhouse/condo in a fabulous location. Property features an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, french doors opening into Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and en-suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliance and granite counter tops. French doors opening onto sizable deck overlooking the woods and pond. Close proximity to Wegmans, Costco, I-66, 50, 29, Government Center, Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Property is currently being repainted throughout but it's ready to show. . Professional photos and video tour coming soon.