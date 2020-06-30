11383 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2/0 spacious condo/townhouse style ( corner unit), 3 levels, garage located on the first level. Second floor: kitchen,dining room,family room, Gas-Fireplace, built-in desk/study space, balcony. Third floor: bedrooms laundry area. out-door swimming pool, fitness room,game room business center,waling path, outdoor grill.The subject property is located in one of Fairfax's highly sought community, features and open floor, easy access to Route 29/50 and I-66, VACANT, non-refundable application fee of $50 per adult